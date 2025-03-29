Elon Musk's Father Says Tesla Vandalism And Protests Are Just 'Free Publicity.' Claims, 'All The Stocks Have Come Down,' Not Just Tesla

Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk, is not losing sleep over protests and vandalism targeting Tesla TSLA. In a recent interview on “The Andrew Eborn Show,” the elder Musk dismissed the backlash as good for business.

“Publicity. More publicity, free publicity,” he said. “You don’t have to go to the newspapers and pay £500,000 [$645,000] for adverts or anything like that. You’re getting [publicity] all the time.”

Errol added that when critics resort to vandalism, the public ultimately remembers the brand. “If scumbags do things like that to you, you become the hero and they just remain scumbags. What people remember is the name Tesla.”

Stock Drop? ‘All the Stocks Have Come Down’

When asked about Tesla's recent dip in stock price, Errol downplayed the concern, calling it a natural part of market cycles.

“All the stocks have come down,” he said. “This is cyclical. People push their stocks. There are tricks of the trade, and everything is moving the stocks up and down.”

He also claimed that Elon doesn't stress about stock prices. “As Elon says, he never looks at stocks,” Errol noted.

Errol brushed off the idea that Elon takes criticism personally, saying it’s all part of being in the spotlight. “Being attacked or being lauded, it’s sort of the same coin, just different sides,” he said. “The whole thing in life is to be noticed.”

Privilege, Politics, and Petrol

Errol has been more visible in the media lately, offering up stories about Elon's childhood and family dynamics. In a separate interview with Vlad TV, he said Elon and his siblings “only rode in Rolls-Royce cars” and learned to ski in Europe before the age of 10. “They weren’t like other kids,” he said.

He also shared that the Musk family has a foundation that supports relatives financially, including his ex-wife. When Errol faced steep medical bills, Elon and Kimbal Musk stepped in to help.

Elon even bought him a Bentley Flying Spur. Although the original idea was to send a Tesla, Errol turned it down due to South Africa’s limited infrastructure for electric vehicles.

Despite their rocky relationship—Elon has publicly called his father a “terrible human being”—Errol said things aren't as bad as they seem. He claimed Elon recently asked about his memecoin venture, Musk It, and invited him to the launch of Starship.

‘Just Tell Him To Get Lost’

In an interview with the U.K’s LBC Radio, Errol also addressed the controversy around Elon's outspoken opinions, especially about the U.K.

“People don’t have to listen to what he says,” Errol said. “Just tell him to get lost.”

He acknowledged that Elon's status as a billionaire might give his words more weight, but emphasized that many people are saying similar things. “Hundreds of thousands of people are tweeting the same things or saying the same things as he is,” he said.

