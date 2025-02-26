Trump's Helicopter Movements Force FAA To Halt Reagan National Flights, Causing Widespread Airline Disruptions: Report

New Federal Aviation Administration regulations mandating the shutdown of runway operations at Washington's Reagan National Airport during President Donald Trump's helicopter movements are causing significant disruptions for airlines and passengers.

What Happened: The restrictions, implemented after the Jan. 29 collision between an Army helicopter and an American Airlines AAL jet that killed 67 people, have forced dozens of flights to circle in holding patterns or divert to alternate airports including Dulles International, Baltimore-Washington International Marshall and Richmond International, reported Washington Post, citing sources.

“For years, non-critical helicopter traffic congested the DCA airspace, which created challenges for controllers and pilots,” the FAA said in a statement, noting that Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy imposed the restrictions to improve safety.

The new rules require air traffic controllers to maintain “radar separation” of 1.5 miles laterally or 500 feet in altitude between aircraft, replacing previous “visual separation” protocols. This effectively halts all traffic at the busy airport when Marine One and supporting helicopters are airborne.

Why It Matters: On Feb. 14, the operational impact became immediately apparent when approximately 30 airliners were forced to circle, and at least nine flights were diverted to alternate airports during Trump’s departure to Florida. American Airlines, a major operator at DCA, instructed pilots to carry extra fuel in anticipation of these delays, according to a company memo, obtained by The Washington Post.

A passenger on one diverted American Airlines flight reported seeing National Harbor from her window as the plane began its final approach before suddenly pulling up. The captain announced they would be holding due to “VIP movement” before eventually diverting to Dulles, creating confusion on the ground as airlines scrambled to accommodate displaced passengers.

The situation illustrates the complex balance between presidential security, aviation safety, and efficient airport operations at DCA, which serves approximately 25 million passengers annually.

Image Via Shutterstock

