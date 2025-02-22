The Supreme Court has rejected a plea by President Donald Trump for an immediate dismissal of Office of Special Counsel chief Hampton Dellinger.

What Happened: The Supreme Court has denied Trump’s appeal to immediately fire Dellinger, who is responsible for protecting government whistleblowers. This decision allows Dellinger to maintain his position for a few more days.

A report by Mediaite says Trump had dismissed Dellinger via a direct email two weeks ago. However, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson quickly ordered his reinstatement following a lawsuit filed by Dellinger.

Last Friday, the Supreme Court upheld Judge Jackson’s Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) against Trump’s motion to vacate the order. The unsigned order was based on the fact that the TRO is due to expire in a few days.

The order also pointed out that while the Court typically does not have appellate jurisdiction over TROs, the Government urged it to interpret the TRO as a preliminary injunction or to exercise jurisdiction under the All Writs Act due to the restrained core executive power.

Justices Neil Gorsuch and Samuel Alito dissented.

Why It Matters: This decision is significant as it highlights the ongoing legal battles involving the former president. The Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the TRO against Trump’s motion to vacate the order underscores the judiciary’s role in checking executive power.

The case also brings to light the importance of the Office of Special Counsel in safeguarding government whistleblowers, a role that has been under scrutiny during Trump’s presidency.

The decision to allow Dellinger to retain his position, albeit temporarily, is a testament to the checks and balances inherent in the U.S. legal system.

