Two Dead After Planes Collide Near Arizona's Marana Regional Airport

Two small planes collided midair near Marana Regional Airport in Arizona on Wednesday, killing two people, the National Transportation Safety Board said.

A Cessna 172S landed safely, while a Lancair 360 MK II crashed and caught fire, reported The New York Times. The airport, an uncontrolled field without a control tower, relies on pilots to coordinate.

Marana Airport, an uncontrolled field without a tower, had Federal Aviation Administration-backed plans for one, but funding cuts delayed completion to 2029.

The crash follows a series of aviation disasters, including an American Airlines AAL jet collision with a U.S. Army helicopter and a Delta Air Lines DAL jet flipping on a Toronto runway. The NTSB is investigating the cause of the collision.

President Donald Trump‘s administration recently dismissed hundreds of FAA employees, including those responsible for radar and navigation systems, raising concerns about aviation safety and national security.

