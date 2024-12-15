Mark Cuban's Unconventional Morning Routine: 'You're Going To Be Shocked'

Billionaire Mark Cuban shared his daily routine, which he believes might surprise many. Cuban’s day commences with an hour of email responses before he even gets out of bed.

What Happened: Cuban, known for his preference for concise communication over lengthy meetings or phone calls, begins his official day between 6:30 and 7 a.m. He spends a significant chunk of his day, approximately eight to ten hours, on his phone or laptop.

In an interview with People, Cuban acknowledged that his routine is somewhat of a luxury.

While starting the day with emails and texts may not be beneficial for everyone’s mental health, for Cuban, it aids in streamlining his schedule and communications, thereby reducing unnecessary calls and emails.

"A lot of people ask about my daily routine, and you're going to be shocked. I look at my phone or I'm looking at a laptop and I'm on there, eight, nine, 10 hours a day," he told the outlet.

Also Read: Mark Cuban Shares The One Thing He Splurged On After Striking It Rich: ‘I’M Not A Big Spender’

He was attracted to entrepreneurship for the freedom it offered in controlling his own schedule. “The whole value of being in this position is just being able to control your time. It's the one asset you can't control,” Cuban remarked.

Why It Matters: Mark Cuban, who claims to get roughly seven hours of sleep per night, maintains a consistent routine. After waking up, he eats breakfast, works out, and checks his email again. “Rinse and repeat,” said Cuban.

His unconventional routine sheds light on the diverse approaches successful entrepreneurs take towards productivity and time management.

While early rising is often associated with success, Cuban’s routine emphasizes the importance of individual preferences and the effective use of one’s time over adhering to conventional norms.

Read Next

Mark Cuban's Million-Dollar Advice To Teens: ‘If I Were 16 Again, I'd Start This Lucrative Side Hustle'

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.