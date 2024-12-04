Ethereum Soars 50% in a Month as Trader Forecasts a 'Legendary Breakout'; South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Faces Impeachment Calls Following a Short-Lived Martial Law - Top Headlines Today While US Slept

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Crypto
- Telegram-Related TON Crypto Secures $20 Million Raise From Pantera Capital, Down 13% From All-Time High
- Ethereum Rallies 50% In A Month, Trader Predicts ‘Legendary Breakout’: What’s Driving The Surge?
- Dormant Bitcoin Whale Awakens After 11 Years, Moves $257M Worth Of BTC: ‘This Event Has Only Occurred Once Before…’
- Dogecoin’s Value Could Soar 212%-260% Says Crypto Analyst: Notes ‘Point Of Interest’ On Macro Chart
- Bitcoin Dumped And Recovered In South Korea Amid Political Turmoil — An Arbitrage Opportunity That Wasn’t?
- XRP Becomes Third-Most Valued Crypto — Beats Boeing, Nike In Market Capitalization
US Markets
- This DTE Energy Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday
- US Stocks Likely To Open Higher As Investors Gear Up For A Historically Strong Month: Wells Fargo Strategists See Trump Policies Setting A Backdrop Where ‘Equities Continue To Rally’
- S&P 500’s Record-Breaking Streak In 2024 Could Signal Caution For Investors In 2025, Warn Analysts: ‘Stocks Do Not Go Up Forever’
- S&P 500 Hits Another High As Apple Tops $242 For The First Time: Fear Index Remains In ‘Greed’ Zone
US Politics
World Politics
- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Faces Impeachment Demands After Brief Martial Law, Opposition Calls It a ‘Grave Act of Rebellion’
World Economy
- Oil Hits $70 In Supply Cut Hope, Dollar Gains, Asia And Europe Markets Mixed – Global Markets Today While US Slept
Tech
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk Agrees With Apple Co-Founder Steve Jobs On Guiding Talent: ‘You Know Who The Best Managers Are?
- PlayStation Bosses Discuss Future Of AI In Gaming: Why Human Creativity Will Always Be Essential In Game Development
- AAPL Stock Hits New High Despite Sales Slowdown: Tech Bull Says ‘Street Is Realizing’ iPhone 16 Marks The ‘Start Of A Super Cycle’ For Apple
- Why Marvell Technology Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
- Jeff Bezos’ Amazon Unveils Powerful AI Chip Clusters To Supercharge Anthropic’s Models, Challenging Nvidia And OpenAI’s Dominance
- Apple HomePod Could Be Delayed Until 2025: Top Analyst Predicts The Device Will Play Key Part In iPhone Maker’s ‘Smart Home Strategy
- Andrew Left’s Citron Research Says Nvidia-Backed Nebius Is The Next ‘AI Wall Street Darling’ — Stock Moves Up 14%
- KULR Technology Stock Is Up 70% Over The Past Week: What’s Going On?
- Zuckerberg Seeks ‘Active Role’ In Trump’s Tech Policies, Says Top Executive — Admits Meta ‘Overdid It’ During Pandemic Content Crackdown
Electric Vehicle
- Tesla’s 0% Interest Loan Offer On Model 3, Y To End Mid-December: Customers Who Order Now Can Get Delivery Before Year-End
- What’s Going On With NIO Stock Today?
- ‘Big Short’ Trader Danny Moses Gives Up On Shorting Tesla, Says It Is ‘Very Difficult To Short A Name That Is Not Trading On Fundamentals’
- Tesla Car Crash In New York Claims 2 Lives, Cause Unclear: Report
- Tesla’s Global Sales Could Witness A Decline Due To Slowdown In Europe And US, Even As China Set To Rise This Year, Warns Expert
- Ford UK Chair Calls For ‘Substantial’ Incentives To Boost EV Demand: ‘We Need And Want To Sell Electric Vehicles’
Consumer
- Hormel Foods Misses Q4 Sales Expectations, Turkey Woes Gobble Up Growth Prospects
- Torrid Shares Dip On Weak Q3 Results And Lowered FY24 Outlook, CEO Optimistic For Future Growth
Industrial
Financial
Energy
- Rio Tinto Releases Initial Estimates for Argentina’s Rincon Project, Activists Call For Consolidation
