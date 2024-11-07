This Edison International Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
- Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. ALGM with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $21. Allegro Microsystems shares closed at $22.01 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS analyst Steven Fisher initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials Company VMC with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $349. Vulcan Materials shares closed at $290.45 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith initiated coverage on Edison International EIX with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $93. Crocs shares closed at $81.17 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS analyst Steven Fisher initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. MLM with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $730. Martin Marietta Materials shares closed at $617.31 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy initiated coverage on Quince Therapeutics, Inc. QNCX with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $6. Quince Therapeutics shares closed at $1.46 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
