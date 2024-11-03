Trump Slams Cuban Over 'Strong Women' Remarks: 'He's Weak Physically And Mentally'

Donald Trump lashed out at former supporter Mark Cuban for his comments implying that Trump shies away from “strong, intelligent women.”

What Happened: On Saturday, Trump reacted to Cuban’s statements made last week. Cuban suggested that Trump is intimidated by “intelligent women”, which sparked a controversy and led Cuban to apologize.

In his response, Trump labeled Cuban as “insecure,” “weak physically and mentally,” and even took a jibe at his golfing abilities.

Trump said, "I know Mark very well. He's a very insecure guy. He can't hit a golf ball more than 50 yards. He's weak physically and mentally as far as I'm concerned.”

Trump also alleged that Cuban would constantly call him during his tenure in the White House, and that he eventually stopped answering his calls.

He further accused Cuban of seeking attention and backtracking on his statements, a characteristic Trump associated with “weak people”.

“He would call me in the White House incessantly and finally I just couldn't take his calls anymore and went to the other side, and he's a guy that wants publicity, and when he said that — you know, he's totally retracted his statement like weak people always do, they restrict their statements,” Trump said.

“But he was hit by some of the strongest — not human beings, women. He was hit by strongest people. It wasn't men, it was women. He was hit women that make men look like babies because if you know many of the women that I deal with, that I have, and I could go over the list but the list is long, including the fact that I happen to be married to a rather strong woman who just right now happens to have the number one best seller in the whole wide world," later he added.

In a follow-up post, Cuban conceded that he did not articulate his point as he intended during the interview, and apologized to anyone who felt offended or upset by his comments.

"When I said this during the interview, I didn't get it out exactly the way I thought I did. So I apologize to anyone who felt slighted or upset by my response. As I said, it wasn't about trump voters, supporters or employees," Cuban said.

Cuban, who initially supported Trump in 2016, has previously mentioned that he withdrew his support when he believed Trump was not sufficiently interested in learning about policy.

Why It Matters: This incident marks another chapter in the ongoing public feud between Trump and Cuban. Their relationship has been marked by a series of public spats and disagreements, often played out in the media.

This latest exchange underscores the tension that continues to exist between the two high-profile figures, even after Trump’s departure from the White House.

It also highlights the polarizing nature of Trump’s presidency, which continues to elicit strong reactions from both supporters and critics alike.

