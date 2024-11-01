What's Going On With Amazon Shares Friday?

Amazon.Com, Inc. AMZN shares are moving higher on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected 2024 third-quarter earnings on Thursday.
What Happened: Amazon reported EPS of $1.43, beating analyst estimates of $1.14. In addition, the company reported sales of $158.9 billion, representing a 11% year-over-year increase and beating analyst estimates of $157.20 billion.
The company saw year-over-year growth of 9% in North American sales, a 12% increase in International sales and a 19% rise in Amazon Web Services (AWS) sales.
For the 2024 fourth-quarter, the company anticipates sales between $181.5 billion and $188.5 billion and operating income between $16 billion and $20 billion.
Analyst Changes: Following the earnings report, multiple analysts issued price target adjustments.
AMZN Price Action: At the time of writing, Amazon shares are moving 6.68% higher at $198.85, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Related Link: Cathie Wood Bets Big On Mark Zuckerberg: Ark Pours $19M Into Meta Shares, Dumps Palantir And Tesla Stock
Image: Image via Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.