This Kraft Heinz Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Deutsche Bank analyst Stephen Powers downgraded the rating for The Kraft Heinz Company KHC from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $39 to $35. Kraft Heinz shares closed at $33.73 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison downgraded Biogen Inc. BIIB from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $285 to $204. Biogen shares closed at $181.18 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst John Ivankoe downgraded the rating for Brinker International, Inc. EAT from Overweight to Neutral but raised the price target from $67 to $100. Brinker shares closed at $104.25 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Bernstein analyst Sara Russo downgraded Arm Holdings plc ARM from Market Perform to Underperform and maintained the price target of $100. ARM Holdings shares closed at $154.40 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Argus Research analyst Jim Kelleher downgraded the rating for Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI from Buy to Hold. Super Micro Computer shares closed at $33.07 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying KHC stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read More:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in