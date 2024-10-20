Apple Intelligence's Meh Moment Ahead? Analyst Predicts 5 Months Of Build-Up Could Lead To A 'That's It?' Reaction

On Sunday, an analyst expressed doubts about Apple Inc.’s AAPL much-anticipated new artificial intelligence system, Apple Intelligence, suggesting that it may not meet the high expectations.

What Happened: Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman took to X, formerly Twitter, and said that consumers might react disappointed or confused when the new AI feature is unveiled next week.

“Mark my words, after 5 months of hype from Apple and others about Apple Intelligence, when it actually comes out next week, there is going to be a lot of ‘that's it?’ or ‘where is it?; from consumers,” he wrote.

Why It Matters: Apple Intelligence is a collection of AI-driven features aimed at enhancing the user experience across Apple's device ecosystem, including the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

This system combines generative AI technology with personal data to offer customized assistance to users.

Back in September, Apple revealed that the initial AI features would be available in beta sometime in the next month. Now, with October halfway over, indications point to a release before November.

Developers and participants in Apple's public beta program can already access prerelease versions of iOS 18.1 and sign up to test Apple Intelligence.

Previously, a top analyst suggested that Apple could charge its users up to $20 for its advanced AI features, which may further bolster the company's business in 2024.

Earlier this month, JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee suggested that the initial momentum for high-end models appears muted compared to past launches, primarily due to the unavailability of AI capabilities.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.