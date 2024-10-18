Waymo Offers Free Credits To Riders Traveling To Select Transit Stations In The Bay Area: Here's How Much You Can Get

Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL subsidiary Waymo is providing riders who avail an autonomous ride to select transit stations in San Francisco and the Peninsula $3 credit in a bid to promote public transportation, the company said on Thursday.

What Happened: Waymo will credit $3 to riders’ accounts if they take an autonomous ride to or from eligible Bay Area transit stations. These credits can be used for future rides.

The program started on Oct. 17 and will go on till Nov.15. The credits can be used until Dec. 31, according to a statement from Waymo.

“By offering electric rides on demand and improving access to public transit, Waymo One is making daily travel more sustainable and convenient,” said Adam Lenz, Head of Sustainability and Environment at Waymo.

Why It Matters: Waymo currently operates a fleet of all-electric vehicles that have been customized to enable autonomous driving. The company is delivering over 100,000 paid autonomous rides every week to the public, the company said on Thursday.

Automotive research firm S&P Global Mobility said in September that it deems Waymo to be the frontrunner in the field of autonomous vehicles in the U.S.

In July, Alphabet committed to a new multiyear investment of $5 billion into Waymo to help the company "continue to build the world's leading autonomous driving technology company."

