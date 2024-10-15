Tesla Adds 7-Seat Option For Model Y In Netherlands Amid EV Sales Slowdown In Europe

Tesla Inc. TSLA has launched the 7-seat configuration of the Model Y SUV in the Netherlands on a select variant, the EV giant said on Monday.

What Happened: The company made the announcement on social media platform X from its account dedicated to updates in Europe and the Middle East. The 7-seat interior on the Model Y is aimed at accommodating bigger families and cementing the vehicle’s position as a family vehicle.

The 7-seat configuration is now available on the Long Range All-Wheel drive Model Y variant for an added 2,500 euros ($2,722) in the Netherlands. The variant, with just five seats included, has a starting price of 52,990 euros.

In the United Kingdom, the variant starts at 51,990 pounds, and the 7-seat interior is priced at an additional 2,500 pounds.

Why It Matters: The 7-seat interior option is already available on the Long Range All-Wheel Drive variant Model Y in the U.S. for an added $2000 or $1000, depending on the choice of color the customer opts for the interiors.

In the third quarter, Tesla delivered 439,975 Model 3 and Y vehicles together, accounting for about 95% of the company’s vehicle deliveries worldwide. Tesla’s other offerings are at a higher price point and delivered in lesser volumes.

However, Tesla sales are falling in the EU. According to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA), Tesla sales dropped by about 15% this year through the end of August to 152,607 units as overall BEV sales dropped 5%.

