Consumer Tech News (Oct 7-Oct 11): Apple TV+ To Be Available Through Prime Video, Tesla Robotaxi To Disrupt Autonomous Driving Market & More

The Internet Archive, a global digital library, has suffered a significant security breach and a DDoS attack, compromising data of 31 million accounts.

Following a court ruling, Turkey has banned the widely-used instant messaging platform Discord, according to the country's Information Technologies and Communication Authority or BTK.

The U.N. revealed in a report that the messaging app Telegram, an encrypted messaging app, has been identified as a major platform for criminal activities.

In a cyberattack linked to the Chinese government, major U.S. broadband providers have reportedly been breached, potentially compromising systems used for court-authorized wiretapping requests.

Billionaire entrepreneur and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has shed light on the future of linear television and streaming platforms, highlighting the crucial role of sports media rights.

Gaming

Nintendo Co., Ltd. NTDOY has officially announced the "Nintendo Switch Online: Playtest Program," allowing up to 10,000 participants to test a new feature related to the Nintendo Switch Online service.

FIFA has announced a fresh partnership with Konami Group ADR, marking the return of the FIFAe World Cup tournament.

Sony Group Corporation SONY has revealed the full slate of new additions coming to the PlayStation Plus Games Catalog for October 2024, giving subscribers a variety of games to look forward to across both the Extra and Premium tiers.

Media, Communication & Music

ByteDance-owned TikTok is facing legal action from 13 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. The states accuse TikTok of causing harm to its younger users.

Following the success of "Oppenheimer," renowned director Christopher Nolan has reportedly joined forces with actor Matt Damon for a new Imax Corporation IMAX.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM is gearing up to launch AI avatars that can communicate on behalf of users by posing as them.

Technology

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD disclosed plans for its next-gen MI350 chip, aimed at competing with NVIDIA Corporation‘s NVDA new Blackwell system, with shipping anticipated in the second half of 2025.

Advanced Micro Devices launched several new high-performance computing solutions at the event, including fifth Gen AMD EPYC server CPUs, AMD Instinct MI325X accelerators, AMD Pensando Salina DPUs, AMD Pensando Pollara 400 NICs and AMD Ryzen AI PRO 300 series processors for enterprise AI PCs.

Taiwanese contract manufacturer Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. HNHPF the company, which is popularly called Foxconn is gearing up to construct the largest manufacturing facility for Nvidia’s GB200 chip.

Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG Google is rolling out new AI-powered security features for Android devices aimed at preventing phone theft. These features, which were initially announced in May, are designed to automatically secure a device if it is stolen.

Following the antitrust verdict, Google has made moves to halt changes proposed by Epic Games.

Amazon.com, Inc.‘s AMZN cloud computing platform, Amazon Web Services CEO Matt Garman disclosed that the company had been delving into generative AI long before it became a widely accepted concept.

Roblox Corporation RBLX formally rejected the accusations levied in a recent report by Hindenburg Research, an investment firm known for activist short-selling.

Smartphones

Earlier this year, tech giants Alphabet and Apple Inc. AAPL joined forces to simplify the process of moving photos and videos between their platforms by launching a tool.

Amazon.com and Apple have announced a collaboration, as per which Apple TV+ will be available through Prime Video.

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a health-focused smart ring by 2026, according to a forecast by analysts at CCS Insight.

Elon Musk & Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Tesla, Inc. TSLA Robotaxi is set to disrupt the autonomous driving market, currently led by Alphabet’s Waymo.

CEO Elon Musk's social media platform, X, formerly Twitter, has been granted permission by Brazil's Supreme Court to recommence its operations in the country.

The Federal Communications Commission or FCC has temporarily authorized Elon Musk-led SpaceX and T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS to provide direct-to-cell service via Starlink satellites in areas impacted by Hurricane Helene.

ChatGPT-parent OpenAI has disclosed that its platform is being misused by malicious entities to meddle with democratic elections across the globe.

