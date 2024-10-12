Tim Cook-Led Apple Accused By NLRB Of Restricting Employee Advocacy On Social Media: 2nd Complaint Against iPhone-maker This Month

Tim Cook-led Apple Inc. AAPL is facing accusations from the U.S. National Labor Relations Board, or NLRB, for allegedly restricting its employees’ use of social media and Slack for advocating improved working conditions.

What Happened: The NLRB lodged a complaint against Apple on Thursday, alleging that the tech behemoth has imposed unlawful work rules related to the use of Slack.

The complaint also said that Apple terminated an employee for advocating workplace changes on the platform and created an impression of surveillance over employees’ social media activities, reported Reuters.

In its defense, Apple denied any wrongdoing and reaffirmed its commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive workplace. The company stated, “We strongly disagree with these claims and will continue to share the facts at the hearing.”

The complaint stemmed from a claim filed nearly three years ago by Janneke Parrish, who alleges Apple terminated her in 2021 for her role in employee activism.

Parrish used Slack and social media to advocate for permanent remote work, distribute a pay equity survey, and criticize the company.

If Apple does not reach a settlement with the NLRB, an administrative judge will conduct an initial hearing in the case in February.

The judge’s decision can be reviewed by the five-member labor board, and their rulings can be appealed in federal court.

Why It Matters: This marks the second complaint the NLRB has filed against Apple this month.

The earlier one accused the company of mandating employees to sign illegal confidentiality, nondisclosure, and noncompete agreements, and of enforcing overly broad misconduct and social media policies.

This is not the first time Apple has faced scrutiny from the NLRB. Last November, the federal labor board accused Apple of not extending a benefits increase to unionized retail employees.

Cupertino has also faced increased unionization efforts at its retail stores, which could potentially impact the company’s stock and shareholder sentiment.

