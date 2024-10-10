Trump Vs. Harris: Pennsylvania May Flip As VP's Key Support Drops; Inflation Hotter, Jobless Claims Surge, Fed's Rate Plans Uncertain - Top Headlines Today While US Slept

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
- Trump Vs. Harris: New Poll Shows Pennsylvania May Flip As Vice President’s Support Among This Key Group Deteriorates
- Ahead Of Trump Vs. Harris Faceoff, ChatGPT Parent OpenAI Uncovers Election Interference Misuse, But Sees No ‘Meaningful Breakthrough’
- As Elon Musk Goes Full Throttle For Trump, Democratic Congressman Says Party Missed A Trick By Alienating The Billionaire: ‘We Should Have Celebrated His Contribution’
- Trump Advisor’s Proposal Of ‘Shadow Fed Chair’ Turning Jerome Powell Into A Lame Duck Gets Slammed By Economist Claudia Sahm: ‘What Could Possibly Go Wrong? Everything!’
- Forget Trump Vs. Harris – Florida’s Biggest Election Battle Is Over Cannabis, And It’s Costing Millions
- Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Slip As September CPI Data Looms, Tesla On Radar Ahead Of Robotaxi Event: Strategist Offers Stock Tips Aligned With Presidential Candidates’ Trade Policies
- Why BloomZ Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 64%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
- S&P Settles At Record High As Apple, Amazon Shares Surge: Investor Optimism Improves Ahead Of Inflation Data
- FBI Busts $25M Crypto Fraud Ring: 18 Charged In ‘Operation Token Mirrors’ Involving Fake Token NexFundAI
- September Inflation Hotter Than Expected, Jobless Claims Spike The Most In Over A Year, Clouding Fed’s Interest Rate Outlook
- Zoom Powers Up AI Strategy With New Monetization Push, Unveils AI Companion 2.0
- Netflix To Rally Around 13%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday
- Amazon Pharmacy to Double Service Areas, Offer Same-Day Medication Delivery
- Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta And Oculus Founder Palmer Luckey Mend Fences: ‘The People Responsible … Aren’t Even Around Anymore’
- Amazon-Style Return To Office Policy Doesn’t Await Spotify Employees: ‘Can’t Spend A Lot Of Time Hiring Grown-Ups And Then Treat Them Like Children’
- Internet Archive Hit By Major Security Breach And DDOS Attack: 31 Million Accounts Compromised
- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Reportedly Raises $1.9B Through Largest Samurai Bond Sale In 5 Years
- ‘Can’t Believe It:’ Popular YouTuber Shares How Apple Watch Series 10 Detected Atrial Fibrillation And Saved His Grandmother
- Alibaba, JD.com, XPeng Soar In Hong Kong As PBOC’s Fresh Stimulus To Boost Stock Market Sends Chinese Main Stock Market Gauge Up By 3%
- Palantir’s Stake In EV Maker Faraday Future Touch Nearly 9% After Converting Receivables Into Equity
- As Elon Musk Gears Up For Highly Anticipated Robotaxi Unveil, This Ridesharing Network’s Autonomous Driving Plans Could Put Pressure On Tesla’s Amibitions
- Cybertruck Gets Dogecoin Makeover: Tesla Owner Unveils Unique Elon Musk’s Favorite Cryptocurrency-Inspired Vehicle Wrap
- Tesla’s Robotaxi To Take Flight With Doors That Open Like Butterfly Wings: Report
- Amazon To Deploy AI-Powered Package Identifying Tech On 1000 Rivian Delivery Vans For Faster Deliveries
- Tesla’s Future Valuation: Analyst Pierre Ferragu Unveils Scenarios Ranging From $1.4 To $4.7 Trillion Based On FSD, Robotaxi Success
- Uber Announces Measures To Ramp Up Electrification Of Its Fleet Ahead Of Tesla’s Robotaxi Unveil
- Tesla’s Latest FSD Update Smooths Out Jittery Car Visualizations, Fixing 4-Year Bug
- Christopher Nolan Taps Matt Damon For Mystery 2026 IMAX Epic: Is Universal’s Big Bet Likely To Payoff?
- Gene Sequencing Tech Provider 10x Genomics’ Q3 Sales Fall Short On Expectations, But CEO Sees Opportunity Ahead
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Boosts Stock Portfolio With AI Exposure, Buys JPMorgan And This Hot Magnificent 7 Stock: Here’re Congresswoman’s Latest Trades
- Jim Cramer Likes Reddit Very Much, Calls Accenture A ‘Great Buy’
- India’s Philanthropy Titan Ratan Tata, Who Once Moved Starbucks Founder Howard Schultz To Tears, Passes Away At 86: ‘Man With So Much Grace’
- Michael Jordan Buys A New Private Jet That Is Also Owned By Tech Billionaires Elon Musk And Jeff Bezos
- ExxonMobil & HELLEniQ ENERGY JV Completes First Exploration Phase In Crete, Eyes Next Steps
- Hurricane Milton Knocks Out Power For Over 2M In Florida, NextEra Energy, Duke Energy, And Tampa Electric Report Major Outages
