What's Going On With Rail Vision Stock Wednesday?

Rail Vision Ltd. RVSN shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company announced it entered into a Standby Equity Purchase Agreement with Yorkville to sell up to $20 million in shares at anytime throughout the three-year period.

What To Know: The price of the shares sold to Yorkville will be 3% lower than the lowest average price of the company's ordinary shares over three consecutive trading days, starting from the day the company delivers an advance notice.

Shahar Hania, CEO of Rail Vision, said, “The SEPA gives us access to significant additional capital, allowing us to focus on executing our vision to revolutionize railway safety and efficiency through our cutting-edge AI-based technology. By leveraging this financial support, we believe that we can enhance our ability to scale, innovate and capture additional market share in the global railway safety industry.”

Rail Vision is not obligated to use any part of the $20 million available under the SEPA. Additionally, there are no minimum usage requirements for Rail Vision regarding the SEPA.

How To Buy Rail Vision Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Rail Vision RVSN – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy ‘fractional shares,' which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share. For example, some stock, like Berkshire Hathaway, can cost thousands of dollars to own just one share. However, if you only want to invest a fraction of that, brokerages will allow you to do so.

In the the case of Rail Vision RVSN, which is trading at $0.54 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 185.19 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to ‘go short' a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

RSVN Price Action: At the time of publication, Rail Vision shares are trading 2.86% higher at 54 cents per data from Benzinga Pro.

