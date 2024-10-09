Netflix To $650? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
- Needham raised Reddit, Inc. RDDT price target from $75 to $85. Needham analyst Laura Martin maintained a Buy rating. Reddit shares gained 0.5% to close at $70.77 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co raised the price target for Cytokinetics, Incorporated CYTK from $90 to $120. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Joseph Pantginis maintained a Buy rating. Cytokinetics shares fell 2.1% to close at $54.33 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird cut the price target for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. SAGE from $13 to $9. Baird analyst Joel Beatty maintained a Neutral rating. Sage Therapeutics shares fell 4.3% to close at $6.43 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird boosted Shopify Inc. SHOP price target from $79 to $90. Baird analyst Colin Sebastian maintained an Outperform rating. Shopify shares gained 2.1% to close at $82.58 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Deutsche Bank boosted Netflix, Inc. NFLX price target from $590 to $650. Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Kraft maintained a Hold rating. Netflix shares gained 2.8% to close at $721.76 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Loop Capital raised The Home Depot, Inc. HD price target from $360 to $460. Loop Capital analyst Laura Champine upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Home Depot shares gained 1.5% to close at $414.18 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley increased the price target for Ciena Corporation CIEN from $60 to $63. Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall maintained an Overweight rating. Ciena rose 2.6% to close at $65.25 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley raised S&P Global Inc. SPGI price target from $564 to $570. Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan maintained an Overweight rating. S&P Global shares gained 2.4% to close at $518.35 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JMP Securities raised the price target for Blue Owl Capital Inc. OWL from $24 to $25. JMP Securities analyst Brian McKenna maintained a Market Outperform rating. Blue Owl Capital shares fell 1.8% to close at $20.35 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird boosted Genpact Limited G price target from $38 to $44. Baird analyst David Koning maintained a Neutral rating. Genpact shares fell 1.6% to close at $38.92 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
