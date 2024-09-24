Snowflake Stock Is Falling Tuesday: What's Going On?

Snowflake Inc SNOW shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company announced a private placement of convertible senior notes.

What Happened: After the market close on Monday, Snowflake announced that it intends to offer $1 billion worth of convertible senior notes due 2027 and $1 billion worth of convertible senior notes due 2029 in a private placement to institutional investors.

Snowflake said it expects to grant the initial purchasers the option to purchase up to an additional $150 million worth of each of the convertible notes.

The company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering to pay the cost of capped call transactions, to repurchase up to $575 million of its common stock from purchasers of the notes in privately negotiated transactions and for general corporate purposes.

Snowflake had approximately $1.28 billion in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the second quarter.

SNOW Price Action: Snowflake has a 52-week high of $237.72 and a 52-week low of $107.13, according to Benzinga Pro. At the time of publication, Snowflake shares were down 0.82% at $112.33.

Photo: courtesy of Snowflake.