Elon Musk's Grok AI Chatbot Has 'No Clue' What Tesla's Cybertruck Looks Like: Senior Exec Calls It 'Extra Disappointing'

Tesla Inc.’s TSLA Cybertruck lead engineer Wes Morrill on Tuesday expressed disappointment over Grok-generated images of the stainless steel truck.

What Happened: “I would wager X has the highest concentration of Cybertruck training images of any social media. So it’s extra disappointing when Grok absolutely nails the design aesthetic but has no clue what a Cybertruck looks like…,” Morrill wrote on social media platform X.

The engineer also shared images of the Cybertruck generated by Grok, all of which show different forms but none resembling the Cybertruck’s angular design. While some images generated by Grok show the Cybertruck as a roadster vehicle, others show it as a sports car. None of them, according to Morrill, “quite hit the mark.”

More awesome designs that didn't quite hit the mark… pic.twitter.com/BpTZvOQmrb — Wes (@wmorrill3) September 24, 2024

Why It Matters: Grok is the chatbot developed by Elon Musk‘s artificial intelligence startup xAI as a rival to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. It is integrated with the billionaire’s social media platform X.

The Cybertruck, meanwhile, is the latest offering from Tesla, the EV company of which Musk is CEO.

The Cybertruck is known for its angular, stainless steel exterior, setting it apart from other vehicles. The unusual design, coupled with its high price point, has also made it a celebrity pick.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock