Kamala Harris Ready To Face Off In Second Debate, But Donald Trump Says It's 'Too Late'

Kamala Harris has accepted an invitation for a CNN debate scheduled for October, but Donald Trump has not followed suit.

What Happened: Trump said a rally in Wilmington, North Carolina, that it was “too late” for another debate. He cited the start of early voting in several states and questioned CNN’s impartiality as a debate moderator.

Trump said, "The problem with another debate is that it's too late. She's done one debate. I've done two. The voting is cast. The voters are out there."

Meanwhile, the Harris campaign has confirmed its participation in the CNN debate slated for October 23, less than two weeks before Election Day. The campaign stressed that voters “deserve another opportunity” to hear from the candidates.

According to the report by Bloomberg, despite Trump’s reluctance to participate in the CNN debate, Harris campaign chairwoman Jen O’Malley Dillon noted that Trump had previously participated in and praised a CNN debate in June.

"Donald Trump should have no problem agreeing to this debate. It is the same format and setup as the CNN debate he attended and said he won in June, when he praised CNN's moderators, rules, and ratings," the outlet quoted Dillon saying in a statement.

So far, Trump and Harris have only had one debate, which took place on September 10, moderated by ABC News. After a shaky performance by Trump, a CNN snap poll showed voters viewed Harris as the clear winner.

Trump, who has claimed victory in their previous showdown, expressed no need for a second debate. However, he did question CNN’s neutrality as a moderator and mentioned a past offer to debate Harris on Fox News, which she declined.

Vice-presidential candidates JD Vance and Tim Walz are set to meet in their only debate on October 1 on CBS.

Why It Matters: The refusal of Trump to participate in another debate could have significant implications on the upcoming elections. The debates provide an opportunity for the candidates to present their policies and vision to the voters.

By declining the invitation, Trump may be missing out on an opportunity to sway undecided voters.

Furthermore, the refusal also raises questions about the role of media outlets as debate moderators. Trump’s questioning of CNN’s impartiality could potentially lead to discussions about the neutrality of media outlets in political debates.

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.