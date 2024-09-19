Analyst Predicts Crypto Surge After Fed's 50 Bps Cut: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Defi Poised To Rally; Trump Criticizes Powell's Move, Says It Signals A Weak Economy - Top Headlines Today While US Slept

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Crypto
- Analyst Predicts Energized Crypto Market After Fed’s Decision: Says Bitcoin, Ethereum, And DeFi Set To Rally Amid Anticipation Of Further Rate Cuts: ‘The Bull Market Has Started’
- Trump Pays Up For Smash Burgers And Diet Cokes With Bitcoin During New York Campaign Halt — Move Hailed As ‘One Of The Most Historic Transactions’
- Bitcoin And Ethereum Euphoria Built Around Rate Cuts Could Be Ruined By Retail Traders, Says Crypto Data Intelligence Platform
US Politics
- While Elon Musk Backs Trump For The White House, His Teams At Tesla, X And SpaceX Are Supporting Kamala Harris: Employees Have Reportedly Donated Over $90K To Vice President’s Campaign
- Teamsters Opts To Not Endorse Either Harris Or Trump For Upcoming Presidential Elections, Citing Failure To Secure Pledges Of Non-Interference In Union Campaigns
- Nate Silver Says 2024 Race Still Tossup Despite Kamala Harris’ Post-Debate Bump: ‘Our Elections Aren’t Determined By…’
- Mark Cuban Teams Up With Kamala Harris To Protect American Businesses From ‘Unfair Foreign Competition’ From Chinese Clone Products: ‘Knockoffs Are A Plague On Small Businesses’
- Mike Johnson Says Fed Chair Jerome Powell Admitted Biden-Harris Immigration Policies Have Raised Unemployment And Are ‘Harming American Workers’ — Elon Musk Amplifies Discussion
US Markets
- Wall Street Primed For Relief Rally As Traders Eye Jobless Claims, FedEx Earnings After Fed’s 50 Basis-Point Cut: Strategist Says These Stocks Will Gain Edge In First 6 Months Of Rate Cut
- Why Exicure Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 180%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
- Dow Tumbles Over 100 Points Following Fed’s Rate Decision: Fear & Greed Index In ‘Greed’ Zone
World Politics
- US Lagging Behind China In War Preparedness, Congressional Panels Warn
- US Intel Agencies Reveal Iran Tried To Share Hacked Trump Campaign Data With Team Biden: FBI Says No Evidence Yet Of A Response From President’s Campaign
US Economy
- Trump Isn’t Happy With Jerome Powell’s 50 Bps Rate Cut Maneuver: ‘I Guess It Shows The Economy Is Very Bad’
World Economy
- Asia And Europe Up, Crude And Gold Gain Following Fed’s Rate Cut – Global Markets Today While US Slept
Tech
- What’s Going On With Chinese Tech Stocks Like Alibaba, PDD On Thursday?
- Alibaba Shares Rise 4% In Premarket After Company Unveils Over 100 New AI Models And Text-To-Video Tool
- Nvidia Rival AMD’s CEO Says ‘There’s No One Size Fits All’ As AI Chip Race Heats Up
- Apple iPhone 16 Selling At A ‘Greater Rate Than Last Year,’ Says T-Mobile CEO Amid Reports Of Lower Demand: ‘People Are Buying Pros, They’re Buying Maxs…They’re Buying Up The Food Chain’
- Nividia Supplier SK Hynix Shares Drop To Lowest Level Since February In Seoul After Morgan Stanley Downgrade: ‘Memory Conditions Are Beginning To Deteriorate
- Elon Musk Agrees With Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s Vision Of A Future Where We’ll Have Our Own AI-Powered Personal Assistants Like Star Wars’ R2-D2 Droid
Electric Vehicle
- Chinese EV Maker Nio Eyes Audi’s Brussels Plant Amid European Expansion: Report
- What’s Going On With XPeng Shares Premarket Thursday?
- Tesla Registrations In EU Take A Hit In 2024 As EV Demand Slows: Volkswagen, Volvo, And Toyota Continue To Gain Speed
- Tesla Bull Explains Why Elon Musk’s xAI Is Critical To EV Maker’s Autonomous Ambitions
Communication
- Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Faces 10-Year Sentence And €500K Fine In France’s First Cybercrime Case Under New Law
- Elon Musk’s X Manages To Dodge Brazil Ban With Software Update, Court Wants An Explanation
- Microsoft’s LinkedIn in Hot Water For Allegedly Using Data Of Users For Training AI Before Updating Terms Of Service
- House Republicans Reject Their Own Funding Bill As Government Shutdown Looms — Mike Johnson Says ‘We Have Time To Fix The Situation’
Industrial
- Boeing Enforces Temporary Furloughs Amid Strike, CEO Kelly Ortberg Announces ‘Difficult Steps’ Like Pay Cuts As $1B Weekly Loss Looms
General
- Anthony Scaramucci Says Donald Trump Is A ‘Polarizing Person’ But ‘Pulling Democrats Along’ On Crypto, Working On Distancing Kamala Harris ‘Away From Gary Gensler’
Space
- SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Says Anyone Can Go To Mars With SpaceX But Journey Would Be Like A ‘Long Sea Voyage In Centuries Past’
- SpaceX Continues To Prepare For Future Starship Flights Despite Delays In FAA Launch Clearance: Elon Musk Says ‘Flight 6 Will Be Ready To Fly Before Flight 5 Even Gets Approved’
Energy
