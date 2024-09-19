SpaceX Continues To Prepare For Future Starship Flights Despite Delays In FAA Launch Clearance: Elon Musk Says 'Flight 6 Will Be Ready To Fly Before Flight 5 Even Gets Approved'

Elon Musk‘s rocket manufacturing company SpaceX on Wednesday tested the engines of its Starship launch vehicle for its sixth flight test, even while its fifth flight’s timeline remains uncertain.

What Happened: The company took to social media platform X to share pictures and videos from the static fire test. During a static fire test, the two-stage rocket’s first-stage engines are ignited but it does not leave the launchpad.

“Six engine static fire of Flight 6 Starship,” the company wrote.

Earlier this month, SpaceX said that Starship has been ready for its fifth flight test since the first week of August but has been put off owing to "frivolous" and "patently absurd" licensing issues.

"Unfortunately, we continue to be stuck in a reality where it takes longer to do the government paperwork to license a rocket launch than it does to design and build the actual hardware," SpaceX said.

The company said that it recently received a launch license date estimate of late November for the fifth flight from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), marking a two-month delay from the previously communicated date of mid-September.

The delay, SpaceX said, was not based on a new safety concern but on "superfluous" environmental analysis including concerns about the Starbase facility having a negative impact on local flora and fauna. However, the company disputed these claims.

“Flight 5 is built and ready to fly. Flight 6 will be ready to fly before Flight 5 even gets approved by FAA!” SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday.

Flight 5 is built and ready to fly.



Past Flight Tests: SpaceX has conducted four flight tests with the Starship thus far.

SpaceX last launched Starship in the first half of June. During the test, the two stages of the vehicle – the Starship spacecraft and the Super Heavy booster – separated, and the booster subsequently had a soft splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico. The spacecraft ignited its engines and went into space, made a controlled re-entry to Earth, and had a soft splashdown in the Indian Ocean.

The entire flight lasted one hour and six minutes from launch. The key object of the flight was to re-enter Earth and the mission achieved it while withstanding damage to the vehicle.

The flights before accomplished less. While the spacecraft failed to reach space in the first flight, it reached space and exploded in the second test flight. During the third flight test, the spacecraft broke apart when re-entering Earth's atmosphere from space.

Upcoming Flight: The two-stage Starship is touted as the world’s most powerful launch vehicle, standing 121 meters tall and weighing approximately 5,000 tonnes. For the upcoming flight, SpaceX's goal is to catch Starship's booster stage back at Starbase using the launch tower’s mechanical arms, marking a significant demonstration of Starship's reusability.

The company is relying on frequent test flights to test and enhance the capability of the vehicle. Musk said in March that Starship is expected to have at least six test flights this year. However, only two test flights have been completed to date in 2024.

Starship is key to NASA's dreams of taking humans back to the surface of the Moon.

NASA's Artemis 3 mission slated to launch no earlier than September 2026 is expected to enable humans to land back on the surface of the moon with the help of a lunar lander variant of the Starship spacecraft. The last time humans set foot on the Moon was in 1972 with Apollo 17. Since then, no crew has traveled beyond low-Earth orbit.

Musk, meanwhile, is eyeing taking humans to Earth's neighboring planet Mars aboard the Starship. The first Starship launch to Mars, Musk said earlier this month, is expected in 2026 and will not have a crew on board.

