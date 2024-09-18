Starbucks To Rally More Than 22%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
- Piper Sandler raised the price target for Aspen Technology, Inc. AZPN from $200 to $217. Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries maintained a Neutral rating. Aspen Technology shares gained 3.3% to close at $233.54 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- RBC Capital raised the price target for NMI Holdings, Inc. NMIH from $40 to $48. RBC Capital analyst Scott Heleniak upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Outperform. NMI Holdings shares fell 1.4% to close at $41.15 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. lifted Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. LBPH price target from $60 to $80. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Patrick Trucchio maintained a Buy rating. Longboard Pharmaceuticals shares fell 10.3% to close at $27.58 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Benchmark increased Belden Inc. BDC price target from $115 to $120. Benchmark analyst Reuben Garner maintained a Buy rating. Belden shares gained 2.9% to close at $106.29 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities boosted the price target for Starbucks Corporation SBUX from $112 to $118. B of A Securities analyst Sara Senatore maintained a Buy rating. Starbucks rose 0.1% to close at $96.44 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham cut Workday, Inc. WDAY price target from $350 to $300. Needham analyst Scott Berg maintained a Buy rating. Workday shares fell 0.4% to close at $248.12 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird raised Ferguson Enterprises Inc. FERG price target from $222 to $225. Baird analyst David Manthey maintained an Outperform rating. Ferguson Enterprises shares gained 5% to close at $207.06 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities cut the price target for FedEx Corporation FDX from $347 to $345. B of A Securities analyst Ken Hoexter maintained a Buy rating. FedEx shares rose 1.6% to close at $297.34 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs raised The Progressive Corporation PGR price target from $262 to $280. Goldman Sachs analyst Alex Scott maintained a Buy rating. Progressive shares rose 0.2% to close at $256.91 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel raised Zoetis Inc. ZTS price target from $200 to $210. Stifel analyst Jonathan Block maintained a Buy rating. Zoetis shares rose 0.8% to close at $195.71 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
