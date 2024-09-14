Elon Musk Reacts As Tesla Makes 100 Millionth 4680 Cells, Enough To Produce Over 73,500 Cybertrucks

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA has made its 100 millionth 4680 cell to be used inside its Cybertruck vehicle, the company said on Saturday.

What Happened: The company announced the milestone on the social media platform X.

“Produced our 100 millionth 4680 cell across all our factories!,” the company wrote, with an adjoining image of a Tesla-made humanoid robot holding up the landmark 100 millionth cell.

Elon Musk responded to the post, saying, “Congratulations Tesla cell team!”

Congratulations Tesla cell team! https://t.co/oK4WaeWZ6p — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 15, 2024

A Cybertruck is estimated to have about 1,360 individual 4680 cells in its battery. This implies that the company has now made enough cells for over 73,500 Cybertruck units.

Why It Matters: The Cybertruck is the latest offering from Tesla. The company started delivering the vehicle to customers in the U.S. in November.

According to Kelley Blue Book estimates, Tesla sold 8,755 Cybertrucks in the second quarter in the U.S., and 2,803 in the first quarter.

The company is currently attempting to ramp up production with the aim of delivering 250,000 units annually starting in 2025. Tesla eventually intends to make the stainless steel truck a common sight on American roads.

Presently, the 4680 cells being manufactured by the company for the Cybertruck have cathodes manufactured using a more conventional "wet" process involving the use of a toxic solvent.

Tesla started testing its prototype Cybertruck produced with in-house "dry" cathode 4680 cells in July. Once it goes into production, the use of in-house dry cathode 4680 cells would enable major cost reduction, the company said during the company's second-quarter earnings call in July.

Cybertruck production is on track to achieve profitability by the end of the year, the company then added.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More:

Image: Courtesy of Tesla