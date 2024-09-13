What's Going On With Singular Genomics Stock Friday?

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. OMIC shares are trading higher Friday after the company announced it received a non-binding acquisition proposal from Deerfield.

The Details: The company announced that it received the offer after the market closed on Thursday. Deerfield offered to buy all outstanding shares that it does not already own for $10 per share.

Deerfield also said that it aims to invite other major stockholders and current management to rollover their shares of common stock into the new company.

Singular Genomics’ Special Committee handles evaluating strategic alternatives, including the proposal by Deerfield. There is no guarantee that Singular Genomic will accept this offer from Deerfield.

OMIC Price Action: Singular Genomics shares are trading 66.7% higher at $9.42, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

