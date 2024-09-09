Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rebound From Friday's Drop; Boeing Shares Climb 3% Pre-Market After Reaching Tentative Deal With Workers' Union to Avert Strike - Top Headlines Today While US Slept

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Crypto
- Ripple Expands XRP Ledger With Ethereum-Compatible Smart Contracts Via Sidechain
- Bitcoin, Ethereum Need New Catalyst For ‘Enhanced Retail Engagement,’ JPMorgan Says
- Top Crypto Analyst Rules Out Possibility Of ‘Big Bitcoin Crash’ In The Days Ahead: Here’s Why
- Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs Of Asian Origin Record Lackluster Performance As Volatility And US Regulatory Uncertainty Keeps Investors Away
- Popcat, Brett Outperform Dogecoin, Shiba Inu In 24 Hour Gains As Memecoins Join Broader Market Rise
- Trump’s Upcoming Crypto Project A Potential Problem In Making? DeFi, Stablecoin Promotion Raises Conflict Of Interest Worries
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spring Back From Friday’s Fall: Analyst Flags ‘Peak’ Bearish Sentiment That Could Result In A Market Bottom
US Politics
- Trump Vs. Harris Spurs Early Holiday Sales: Costco, Home Depot Unveil Christmas And Halloween Merchandise, Amazon Announces October Deals Amid Economic Uncertainty
- Veteran Pollster Weighs In On New Trump Vs. Harris Poll That Shows Ex-President Closing In: ‘If You Support Policies That 60% Of The Country Opposes…You’re Asking For Trouble’
US Markets
- Methanex, Merck And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday’s Pre-Market Session
- Wall Street All Set For Tech-Powered Rebound In New Week: Apple’s Glowtime Event In Spotlight
- S&P 500 Records Largest Weekly Decline Since March 2023 As Nvidia, Google Tumble: Fear & Greed Index Moves To ‘Fear’ Zone
World Politics
- Xi Jinping Vows To Strengthen China-North Korea Ties In Message To Kim Jong Un Amid Signs Of Diplomatic Strains
- US And China Join 90 Countries In South Korea For Global Summit On Responsible AI Use In Military
- Kim Jong Un Might Have To Change North Korea’s Strategy Amid Trump And Harris’ Election Race After Biden Dropped Out — Leader’s Sister To Speak Out?
US Economy
- Obama-Era Economist Warns Of Spiralling Price As Trump Proposes To Deport Millions Of Illegal Immigrants: ‘We Wouldn’t Run Out Of Food, But…
- Janet Yellen Predicts ‘Soft Landing’ For US Economy Despite Job Growth Concerns: ‘We’re Not Seeing Meaningful Layoffs’
World Economy
- Asia Mixed, Europe Markets Advance; Crude Oil Spikes On Hurricane Risks, Dollar Strengthens – Global Markets Today While US Slept
Tech
- Roblox Targets 1B Users, Boosting Growth Through Apple, Alphabet, and Shopify Collaborations
- Apple’s iPhone 16 Launch: JPMorgan Says ‘Staggered Pricing Approach’ Could Offset Rising Chip, Memory Costs
- Reliance Global Cuts Cash Payment for Spetner Deal, Expects Revenue to Double
- Peter Schiff Warns Against Irrational Exuberance Toward Tech Stocks, Cryptos As Economist Cites Intel’s Fall From Grace
- Oracle Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts
- Zillow, Redfin, Chase Valuations Vary by 20% or More – How These Tools Can Mislead and Guide Buyers in a Volatile Housing Market
- Palantir Stock Soars In Monday Premarket: What’s Driving The Surge?
- Nvidia Faces Antitrust Probe Over Market Dominance As DOJ, FTC Crack Down On AI Powerhouses: Report
- Nvidia, Microsoft’s AI Rally Hides Tech Sector’s Underlying Weakness, Warn Experts: ‘There’s Not That Much Happening’
- iPhone 16 Could Kick Off ‘Biggest Upgrade Cycle’ In Apple’s History, Says Dan Ives: Wedbush Analyst Predicts ‘AI Revolution’ Through Cupertino
- iPhone 16 To Feature Arm’s Next-Gen AI Chip Technology, What You Should Know About Apple’s Move
- Palantir’s S&P 500 Inclusion ‘Another Validation Moment’ As It Embarks On New Era Of Enterprise Growth And Profitability, Says Bullish Analyst
- Apple Considers Expanding India Production Further, Engages With Major Industry Players: Report
- Apple May Discontinue All Three EarPods Models, Including USB-C: Researcher Hints At Target Listing Clue
- Apple’s iPhone 16 Launch Parade On Monday Gets Rained On By Huawei: Chinese Company’s Tri-Fold Phone Gets Over A Million Orders In Just 7 Hours
Electric Vehicle
- Over 781K Stellantis Vehicles, Including Jeep Wrangler And Gladiator, Under Probe For Potential Fire Hazards
- Elon Musk Sets 2026 For Starship’s First Uncrewed Mars Mission, Targeting Successful Landing
- Elon Musk Shoots Down Reports Of Tesla’s China Woes Amid Intense Competition, Says Giga Shanghai Is ‘Running At Max Capacity’
- Tesla Supplier Panasonic Completes Preparations For Mass Production Of High-Capacity EV Batteries At Wakayama Plant, Set To Produce 4680 Cells
- Elon Musk Refutes Reports Of xAI Negotiating Revenue Share Deal With Tesla: ‘There Is No Need To License Anything’
- Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Open ‘A Lot More Superchargers,’ Asks EV Enthusiasts For Input On Where To Install Them Next
Consumer
- Another Retailer Takes Chapter 11 Route: Big Lots Files For Bankruptcy And Agrees To Sell Assets To Nexus Capital As Economic Pressures Mount
- Circle K Owner Couche-Tard Pursues Talks With 7-11 Operator Seven & I After $38.5B Bid Rejected
Communication
- Trump’s Media Company Stock Is Up Nearly 8% In Monday’s Premarket: What’s Going On?
- Elon Musk Expresses Disbelief Over YouTube’s Restriction On Fitness Videos For Teens Globally: ‘Seriously?’
- Disney Accused Of ‘Bad Faith’ Negotiations By DirecTV In FCC Complaint Ahead Of Trump-Harris Debate
Industrial
- Norfolk Southern Launches Investigation Into CEO Alan Shaw Over Alleged Misconduct
- Boeing Shares Rise Nearly 3% In Pre-Market After Tentative Deal With Workers’ Union To Avert September 13 Strike
Healthcare
- Summit Therapeutics’ Lung Cancer Candidate Surpasses Merck’s Multi-Billion Dollar Keytruda, Cuts Risk Of Disease Or Death By Half
- Why Summit Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
Financial
General
- This Alabama Native Waged War Against Chinese Trade Practices At Least 2 Decades Before Trump Or Biden’s Restrictions On China: Report
Space
Energy
