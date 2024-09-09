This United States Steel Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
- JP Morgan analyst Bill Peterson upgraded the rating for United States Steel X from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $40 to $42. United States Steel shares gained 4.3% to close at $31.27 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Andrew Didora upgraded JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU from Underperform to Neutral and boosted the price target from $3 to $6. JetBlue shares fell 1.7% to close at $5.30 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Surinder Thind upgraded the rating for ExlService Holdings, Inc. EXLS from Hold to Buy, while increasing the price target from $35 to $42. ExlService shares fell 0.6% to close at $35.49 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Guggenheim analyst Vamil Divan upgraded the rating for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. TVTX from Neutral to Buy and announced a price target of $25. Travere Therapeutics shares gained 10.6% to close at $10.98 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wedbush analyst Jay McCanless upgraded LGI Homes, Inc. LGIH from Underperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $97 to $125. LGI Homes shares gained 0.8% to close at $104.80 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
