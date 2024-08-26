Tesla's New York Gigafactory Touches New Production Milestone: Makes 8000 Supercharger Adapters In A Week

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA is ramping up production of the adapters required by rival EV companies to charge on the company’s supercharger network at its gigafactory in New York.

What Happened: Tesla’s gigafactory in New York has touched a production milestone of 8000 adapter units in a week, the company said in a post on X last week.

Congrats GFNY team ramping NACS adapter production to 8k units per week – OEMs are also ramping suppliers. pic.twitter.com/BemW2wV9rH — Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) August 23, 2024

The adapters manufactured in the factory are for rival EV makers including Ford. Ford EV customers can use the adapter to charge on Tesla’s supercharging network until the company introduces compatible charging ports on its new EVs.

Ford CEO Jim Farley said in an interview in June that the company has received 100,000 applications for adapters and has shipped a few thousand so far, with plans to fulfill the remaining 90,000 applications.

Why It Matters: Ford and Rivian entered into partnerships with Tesla to give their EV customers access to Tesla’s supercharger network. EV customers of the two companies can charge at over 15,000 Tesla supercharger stalls across North America with adapters until they introduce compatible charging ports.

Ford and Rivian did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment on how many adapters have been delivered to their customers to date.

Tesla, on its website, has five names in the list of companies it intends to open access to its supercharging network "soon," including Nissan, General Motors, Volvo, Polestar, and Mercedes-Benz.

Photo via Shutterstock