Kamala Harris' VP Pick Tim Walz Promises To 'Turn The Page On Donald Trump' At DNC: 'Never Underestimate A Public School Teacher'

Kamala Harris’ running mate Tim Walz (D-Minn) pledged to “turn the page on Donald Trump” as he accepted the Democratic nomination for Vice President.

What Happened: Walz made his announcement during his acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. He promised to provide a better alternative to the American people, drawing from his personal and professional experiences to emphasize his commitment to public service, CNBC reported on Thursday.

"We've got something better to offer the American people," Walz said.

Walz, a native of Butte, Nebraska, has a diverse background that includes roles as a public school teacher, football coach, National Guard member, and member of Congress.

"Never underestimate a public school teacher,” he said.

Walz criticized the Republican party’s interpretation of freedom in his speech, arguing that it often results in corporations polluting the environment and banks exploiting customers. He also took a stand against Project 2025, a controversial proposal by the Heritage Foundation, which he believes only benefits the wealthiest and most extreme voices in the country.

Walz’s acceptance speech, which lasted just 15 minutes, was reportedly the shortest by a vice presidential nominee since at least 1984.

Why It Matters: Walz’s nomination has been met with both praise and criticism. Former President Barack Obama expressed his admiration for Walz, highlighting his leadership and unique ability to mend flannels.

However, Walz’s stance on Social Security taxes has stirred controversy. His plans to reduce the Social Security tax burden on beneficiaries have been met with skepticism.

Despite criticism from Republicans and figures like Elon Musk, a recent poll shows strong favorability for Walz since his announcement as the vice-presidential selection.

Image via Flickr/ MN Senate DFL