Tesla CEO Elon Musk Envisions Humanoid Robots Fighting Wars: 'Unlike In The Movies, The Robots Won't Miss'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said on Monday that humanoid robots would be deployed in wars in the future, without elaborating on whether he envisions them replacing human soldiers or assisting them on battlegrounds.

What Happened: “Yeah. Unlike in the movies, the robots won't miss,” Musk wrote to an X user who asked whether “robot soldiers” will be a reality in the future.

Musk also responded affirmatively to another X user who said that both humanoid and “other types of killer robots” will be made and deployed in the near future.

Musk has previously condemned the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war as a pointless “sacrifice” of the youth of both countries.

“Sacrificing the flower of youth for nothing,” Musk said in April about the war.

In September last year, Musk said that the two countries should agree to a truce given the death of youth on both sides with little to no change to the borders.

“Both sides should agree to a truce…This is not worth their lives,” he said.

Other Perks The Billionaire Envisions For Robots: Last week, Musk envisioned humans uploading their memories to the cloud and downloading them into a humanoid robot, adding it to a long list of benefits the billionaire entrepreneur sees for the company's Optimus bots.

Tesla initially introduced Optimus with the initial goal of handling unsafe, repetitive, or tedious tasks. However, Musk said in June that the Optimus can also serve as a companion, serve as a babysitter for children, or do chores at factories.

Earlier this month, Musk even said that robots would hit the center of the bullseye every time if they were to take part in a shooting competition at the Olympics in the future.

Why It Matters: During Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting in June, Musk said there will be at least one humanoid robot for every person in the world in the future, implying a total humanoid robot population of at least 10 billion or more, of which the EV company will have a significant share.

"While autonomous vehicle is a $5 trillion to $7 trillion market cap situation, Optimus is a $25 trillion market cap situation," Musk then said.

Musk said last month that the EV company would have "genuinely useful" humanoid robots in low production for use within its factories next year. The company will "hopefully" increase production for other customers in 2026, he added.

Two Optimus bots are already employed in Tesla’s Fremont factory, taking cells off the end of the production line and placing them in containers, the CEO confirmed in early June.

Musk expects to be able to sell Optimus at $10,000 or $20,000, at a lower price point than Tesla's cheapest Model 3 sedan, once it reaches high-volume production.

