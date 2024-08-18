Donald Trump Asks: 'Why Are We Having An Election?'

Donald Trump has questioned the need for an upcoming election in the wake of the shakeup within the Democratic ticket.

What Happened: Trump aired his concerns at a campaign rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. He expressed discontent with President Joe Biden‘s decision to step down from the race and Kamala Harris‘ subsequent nomination, despite her lack of a primary campaign.

Trump went on to allege that Biden harbored resentment towards Harris. He questioned the necessity of a November general election.

"You know, they do polls on this stuff, and I'm at like 93%. I said, so why are we having an election? They didn't have an election. Why are we having an election?" Trump remarked.

Also Read: Anthony Scaramucci Says Donald Trump’s Divisive Tactics Will Lead To ‘The First African-American Woman President’

Trump also took a jab at the current administration’s economic performance, asking the crowd if they felt more prosperous under Harris and Biden.

He concluded by asserting that Harris, whom he described as a “truly radical left lunatic,” would be easier to defeat than Biden.

“How would you like to be Biden? He's working, he's spending money, he's trying. They wanted to have a debate. That's the thing that started it all. You know, if I didn't debate him, he'd still be running right now. But I believe she will be easier to beat than him because she's a truly radical left lunatic,” Trump said during the rally.

Read Also: Lawmakers Made Huge Investments This Year. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Why It Matters: Trump’s comments come amidst a period of significant change within the Democratic Party. The withdrawal of President Biden from the race and the subsequent nomination of Vice President Harris has sparked controversy and raised questions about the party’s leadership and decision-making process.

Trump’s criticism of the current administration’s economic performance also resonates with a section of the electorate who may feel economically disadvantaged under the current leadership.

However, it remains to be seen how these factors will influence the upcoming election and whether Trump’s assertions will hold any sway over the voting public.

Read Next

Ex-Trump Staffer Shares Texts To Prove That Ex-President’s Campaign Settled To Keep Discrimination And Sexual Harassment Lawsuits Quiet

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.