What's Going On With Salesforce Stock Thursday?

Salesforce, Inc. CRM shares are moving higher on Thursday. The company is scheduled to release 2024 fiscal year second quarter earnings on Aug. 28 after the market closes.

The Details: Analysts estimate EPS of $2.36 and revenue of $9.23 billion.

For the first quarter, Salesforce reported EPS of $2.44 beating analysts estimate of $2.37. Also, the company reported revenue of $9.13 billion, missing analysts estimate of $9.15 billion.

Salesforce has a strong record of beating analysts estimate for EPS and revenue. The company’s revenue miss for the last quarter was the first miss in years, per data from Benzinga Pro.

What Else: Salesforce’s 50-day moving average is $248.21 which it is currently moving above, trading at about $261.02. The stock’s 52-week range is from $193.68 to $318.71 and its average session volume is 8.37 million. It is currently trading at a session volume of 1.46 million.

How To Buy Salesforce Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Salesforce – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy ‘fractional shares,' which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share. For example, some stock, like Berkshire Hathaway, or Amazon.com, can cost thousands of dollars to own just one share. However, if you only want to invest a fraction of that, brokerages will allow you to do so.

In the case of Salesforce, which is trading at $261.54 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 0.38 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to ‘go short' a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource.

Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

CRM Price Action: As of midday Thursday, Salesforce shares are moving 2.20% higher at $260.98, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next:

Image: Courtesy of Salesforce.