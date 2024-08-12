What's Going On With Alibaba Stock?

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR BABA shares are up 1.49% to $81.18 during Monday’s session, extending their gains to 6.2% over the past week. Traders and investors are anticipating the company's first-quarter earnings report, scheduled for release before the market opens on Thursday. According to analyst consensus estimates, Alibaba is expected to report EPS of $2.11 on revenue of $34.46 billion.

Alibaba’s stock declined in May after reporting mixed fiscal fourth-quarter 2023 results. The company achieved a 7% year-over-year revenue growth, reaching $30.73 billion, surpassing analyst expectations. However, it missed the mark on adjusted earnings per ADS, posting $1.40 compared to the $1.41 consensus estimate.

Read Also: Alibaba’s New Math AI Models Outshine US Counterparts: Report

Is BABA A Good Stock To Buy?

An investor can make a few decisions when deciding whether a stock is a good buy. In addition to valuation metrics and price action which you can find on Benzinga's quote pages – like Alibaba Gr Hldgs‘s page for example – there are factors like whether or not a company pays a dividend or buys a large portion of its stock each quarter.

These are known as capital allocation programs. Alibaba Group does not pay a dividend, but obviously has a few ways it can return value to shareholders. Feel free to search Benzinga's dividend calendar for the next company that is due to pay a dividend and determine what kind of yield you can earn for holding a share of the company.

For example, if you're looking to earn an annualized return of 18.96%, you'll need to buy a share of abrdn Inc Credit Strat by the Aug. 23, 2024. Once done, you can expect to receive a nominal payout of $0.1 on Aug. 30, 2024.

Buyback programs are obviously different and highly variable. A company can approve a buyback program and purchase shares as it sees fit over the course of time in which the buyback was authorized. Looking through the latest news on Alibaba Gr Hldgs will often yield whether or not the company has approved a buyback program recently. Buyback programs usually serve as a support for share prices, serving as a backstop for demand.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, BABA has a 52-week high of $96.68 and a 52-week low of $66.63.