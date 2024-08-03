Meta Seeks A-List Hollywood Celebrities To Voice AI Tools

Meta Platforms Inc. is said to be offering millions to Hollywood stars for the rights to use their voices in artificial intelligence (AI) projects.

What Happened: According to a report, Meta is currently in negotiations with celebrities such as Judi Dench, Awkwafina, and Keegan-Michael Key. The specifics of the project are still under wraps, and Meta has chosen not to comment on the matter.

The tech giant, which owns Facebook and Instagram, is racing against time to finalize these deals before its Connect 2024 event in September. The company’s goal is to create a range of AI tools, which may include a chatbot that could function as a digital assistant or companion, reports Bloomberg.

However, the negotiation process has been a rollercoaster ride due to disagreements over the terms of voice usage. While Meta is pushing for rights to the actors’ voices for various applications over a fixed term on a single project, the actors’ representatives are advocating for more stringent restrictions.

The integration of AI in the entertainment industry has sparked concerns among Hollywood professionals, who fear job displacement due to technological advancements. Despite these apprehensions, SAG-AFTRA, the main union for actors, has apparently reached a consensus with Meta on the terms.

In the past, Meta has dabbled with text-based chatbots that were inspired by celebrities such as Dwyane Wade and Paris Hilton. However, this program has since been discontinued.

The news also follows on a controversy involving an AI voice assistant from OpenAI that sounded very much like Scarlett Johansson.

Why It Matters: This move by Meta signifies a growing trend of tech companies leveraging the star power of celebrities to enhance their AI offerings. The use of recognizable voices could potentially make AI tools more appealing to users, thus driving user engagement and growth for the company.

However, the negotiations highlight the ongoing debate over the ethical use of AI, particularly in terms of job displacement and the rights of individuals to their own voice. The outcome of these discussions could set a precedent for future collaborations between tech companies and celebrities.

