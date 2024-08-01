9/11 Mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed And Co-Conspirators Reach Plea Deals To Evade Death Penalty

The man accused of orchestrating the Sept. 11, 2001, or 9/11 attacks, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, and two of his accomplices have agreed to plea deals that will exempt them from the death penalty.

What Happened: The Defense Department revealed the plea agreements on Wednesday, as reported by The Washington Post. The agreements involve the accused pleading guilty to all charges, including the murder of the 2,976 victims of the attacks. Their sentences will be determined by a panel of military officials.

The plea deals have the potential to bring an end to some of the most significant cases in the Pentagon’s long legal process stemming from the 9/11 attacks.

Why It Matters: This development follows a series of significant events related to the 9/11 attacks. In September, President Joe Biden rejected certain conditions proposed by the defendants’ lawyers in plea negotiations.

These conditions included a presidential guarantee that the five defendants would be spared solitary confinement and receive trauma care for their torture while in CIA custody.

This decision left it up to military prosecutors and defense lawyers to agree on a plea bargain, which involved the detainees pleading guilty and serving life sentences to avoid the death penalty.

Additionally, in July, independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stirred controversy by promising to “open the files” on the Sept. 11 attacks. Kennedy’s remarks were prompted by a “60 Minutes” report revisiting speculation about the Saudi government’s foreknowledge of the terrorist plot.

He emphasized the difficulty in distinguishing between conspiracy theories and reality, attributing this uncertainty to dishonesty within the U.S. government.

