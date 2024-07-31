Tropical Wave In Atlantic May Strengthen Into Storm, Poses Threat To US Coastlines

Meteorologists are tracking a low-pressure system in the Atlantic Ocean just east of of the Caribbean Islands that may develop into a tropical storm by the time it reaches the U.S. over the next few days.

The storm is “relatively dormant or poorly organized” as a tropical wave, but it may strengthen as it approaches Florida, AccuWeather reported.

A tropical wave is a low-pressure area that moves from the Indian Ocean across Africa to the Atlantic Ocean and sometimes develops into a tropical depression, tropical storm or hurricane. Tropical waves typically increase in August due to high water temperatures and less disruption from dry air, dust and wind shear, which are stiff, steady breezes.

“Around this weekend, the wave will move into an area with fairly low shear and ample moisture, and that could allow some organization and strengthening,” Alex DaSilva, AccuWeather’s lead hurricane expert, said.

Read Also: Hurricane Beryl Expected To Weaken To Tropical Storm As It Hits Texas

“The tropical wave is currently battling a harsh environment in a sea of dry air as it moves west across the Atlantic. The dry air is working to keep the wave from gaining any organization during this week,” he added.

The tropical wave is expected to strengthen into tropical rainstorm after meeting with “another ripple in the atmosphere,” AccuWeather said, but it is unknown exactly when and where that will happen.

This feature will interact with another ripple in the atmosphere in the short term, causing the two to consolidate into one low-pressure area.

“A major caveat is where the tropical rainstorm tracks,” DaSilva said. “If it tracks north of the Greater Antilles, then it will have a better chance to develop, as it will be removed from the towering mountains of Puerto Rico, Hispaniola and Cuba.”

If the storm moves just to the north of the big islands of the northern Caribbean later this week, it may be a concern for the East Coast states, including Florida and the Carolinas. But if the storm tracks over the big islands, it may be more of a problem for the U.S. Gulf Coast later on, according to AccuWeather.

Price Action: Companies that make electric generators and the retailers that sell them showed mixed performances by Wednesday’s midday trading.

Generac Holdings Inc . GNRC declined 1.83% to $152.72

. declined 1.83% to $152.72 Ingersoll Rand Inc. IR picked up 1.36% to $100.2

picked up 1.36% to $100.2 The Home Depot, Inc. HD gained 1.25% to $368.29

gained 1.25% to $368.29 Loews Corporation L slipped 0.35%

Read Now:

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.