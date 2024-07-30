Jerome Powell Faces Trump Dilemma Over Potential Policy Shocks Amid Growing Election Uncertainty, Says Former New York Fed Member

As the U.S. presidential election approaches, the Federal Reserve is grappling with the potential impact of former President Donald Trump‘s policy shocks on the economy and interest rates. This has created a dilemma for the Fed, which is now considering the possibility of a second Trump presidency and the potential policy changes that could follow. They also consider the possibility that Vice President Kamala Harris could shift the balance.

What Happened: The Fed is currently faced with a complex situation, as it must consider the potential impact of Trump policy shocks on the economy and interest rates, according to an opinion piece published in Financial Times by Krishna Guha, vice-chair of Evercore ISI and a former member of the management committee of the New York Fed.

The Fed’s current Summary of Economic Projections is essentially a “constrained Harris” forecast, assuming no new shocks, likely in a scenario where Harris wins but is limited by a Republican Senate.

However, the potential for Trump to disrupt the status quo is a significant concern. This has led to a dilemma for the Fed: whether to update its policy plans early in light of prospective shocks or wait and risk falling behind the curve again.

The Fed is also aware of the difficulty of modeling both the mechanical impacts and the effects on animal spirits and risk premia. It does not want to appear as if it is prejudging Trump policies as inflationary during the election season, according to the piece.

“On current information, well positioned in mid-2025 might mean a rate in the 4 to 4.5% range — significantly below the current 5.25 to 5.5% rate, but still a bit restrictive,” Guha wrote.

Why It Matters: The Fed’s current predicament is the latest development in a series of events that have put the central bank under intense scrutiny. Earlier this year, the Fed’s Chairman Jerome Powell was under intense scrutiny as the U.S. presidential election approached.

Market experts were questioning Powell’s ability to remain independent of political pressure. This was followed by the Fed’s May FOMC meeting, where the minutes delivered a harsh reality check to investors, countering the dovish signals earlier conveyed by Powell during the May press conference. The minutes reignited investor fears about the increasing likelihood of a prolonged period of high interest rates.

However, the situation seemed to be shifting when, in July, the Fed’s potential rate cut plans were hinted at by New York Federal Reserve President John Williams. Williams suggested that a rate cut could be on the cards if the recent slowdown in inflation persists, indicating that the Fed might be closer to this decision than previously thought.

