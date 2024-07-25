Germany's Busiest Airport, Frankfurt, Resumes Operations After Climate Protest Disruption

Germany’s busiest airport, Frankfurt, has reopened after a temporary shutdown caused by climate activists on Thursday.

What Happened: The airport, a major international transit hub, was forced to halt flights on Thursday morning due to activists blocking the runways. The disruption was caused by activists from the “Last Generation” group, who had glued themselves to the tarmac, Reuters reported.

Operations have now resumed, with the airport advising passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport. The demonstration led to the cancellation of around 140 flights out of 1,400 scheduled for Thursday.

The “Last Generation” activists, who are advocating for a global agreement to phase out oil, gas, and coal by 2030, have planned similar disruptions in several European and North American countries.

Germany’s Interior Minister, Nancy Faeser, has condemned the activists’ actions, labeling them as “dangerous, dumb, and criminal.”

Why It Matters: The recent incident at Frankfurt Airport is part of a series of high-profile protests by climate activists. Recently, Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk criticized climate activists who vandalized a Cybertruck on display in Germany. Musk described the act as “not cool” and emphasized the importance of constructive dialogue on environmental issues.

Climate activism has also taken a more unconventional form, such as the soup can protest at the Mona Lisa painting in Paris, where activists demanded improved access to nutritious food and fair earnings for farmers. These incidents underscore the growing urgency and diverse strategies employed by climate activists to push for environmental change.

Climate activism has also targeted major corporations, such as Tesla’s German Gigafactory, where expansion plans faced opposition over concerns about forest elimination. These protests highlight the increasing pressure on companies to address their environmental impact and the potential disruptions to their operations.

