Bill Ackman Says People Dismiss 'Conspiracy Theories' Too Quickly — Cites Hunter Biden Laptop As An Example That 'Turned Out To Be True'

Influential investor Bill Ackman urges the public to approach so-called ‘conspiracy theories’ with an open mind, rather than dismissing them outright.

What Happened: On Sunday, Ackman took to X to share his views on the treatment of ‘conspiracy theories.’ He argued that labeling something a conspiracy theory often serves to discourage thorough investigation and sway public opinion towards a predetermined conclusion.

Ackman further stated that the term ‘right-wing’ is frequently used to describe conspiracy theories, potentially leading left-leaning individuals to dismiss them. He cited examples of ‘right-wing conspiracy theories’ that turned out to be true, such as the Hunter Biden laptop incident and the theory that Covid-19 escaped from a lab.

Why It Matters: Ackman’s comments come in the wake of his recent public endorsement of former President Donald Trump for the upcoming presidential election. Ackman assured his followers that his decision was made rationally and based on empirical data.

Earlier in the year, Ackman had criticized the Democrats for supporting President Joe Biden for a second term, arguing that this was the biggest mistake they had made. He suggested that this support had given Biden false hope and prevented younger, more capable candidates from emerging.

