Trump's Niece Says 'Nobody Will Be Safe' In Potential Second Term For Ex-President: 'That Is Explicitly Laid Out In Donald's Project 2025'

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s message at the party convention about unity was not received well by his niece Mary Trump.

Not Capable: “The man who launched a violent attack on the United States Capitol because he couldn't handle losing an election does not actually give a damn about unity,” said Mary Trump in a Substack post on Thursday.

Newspapers have portrayed the former president as if “he were a new person, the kind of guy who wants to bury hatchets and do what's best for all Americans,” she said.

The psychologist said her uncle was the same “cruel man” she has always known — one who got police officers injured by allegedly inciting violent insurrectionists to attack the Capitol, who was behind the Supreme Court’s overturning of the Roe vs. Wade ruling, and who sexually assaulted and defamed E. Jean Carroll. She also blamed Donald Trump for siding with enemies of the country and wanting to deport millions of people.

Media Narrative: The corporate media is focused on creating a narrative that will run Joe Biden out of the race, Mary Trump said.

“Hard questions about multiple accusations against Donald for sexual assault and harassment, as well as his actually having been adjudicated a rapist, or what he was doing during the attack on the Capitol just don't get asked, as if they're ancient history and have no bearing on the upcoming election,” she said.

Mary Trump also weighed in on the implications of a potential second term for her uncle.

“Nobody will be safe in the coming years, but a handful of mind-bogglingly wealthy oligarchs think they can ride out any storm,” she said.

Mary Trump called this week “deeply upsetting” as it gave a preview of what would come if her uncle wins. She also noted that, over the last week, Donald Trump spent time with Tucker Carlson, a “white supremacist,” and Robert Kennedy Jr., “an anti-vaxxer who has also been accused of sexual assault.”

“All of these deplorable, anti-American fascists will be given an open invitation to infiltrate and then destroy the federal government,” Mary Trump said, adding “That plan that is explicitly laid out in Donald's Project 2025.”

“They will pledge their loyalty to Donald, not our country or to our Constitution. They will hurt countless Americans, and they will take sick pleasure in doing so,” she added.

