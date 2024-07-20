Five Main Takeaways From Donald Trump's Appearance At The Republican National Convention

Loading... Loading...

On Friday, former President Donald Trump accepted the Republican nomination for the presidency for the third time in a row.

What Happened: Trump began his address at the Republican National Convention by recalling the assassination attempt that took place at a rally in Pennsylvania just five days prior.

“I’m not supposed to be here tonight,” Trump said to the audience at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Amid the audience’s affirming chants, Trump maintained that his presence was solely due to “the grace of Almighty God,” as reported by CNN.

He also paid tribute to Corey Comperatore, a former fire chief who was tragically killed while protecting his family during the rally.

But the former president quickly reverted to his usual rhetoric, attacking political opponents and praising the dismissal of an indictment against him. He criticized President Joe Biden's administration on multiple issues, including border security, energy policy and foreign affairs. Here are the key takeaways from the final night of the RNC:

Trump Recounts Assassination Attempt

The former president provided an emotional recount of the assassination attempt, detailing the moment he said a bullet grazed his ear at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. He announced a fundraiser for Comperatore and those injured at the rally, which raised over $6.3 million.

Brief Mentions of Biden

Trump limited mentions of Biden, instead emphasizing a unified Republican party. He stated he would only mention Biden’s name once, but did so twice, calling Biden the worst president in history.

Melania Trump’s Public Appearance

Melania Trump made a rare public appearance, with Trump praising her support during his speech. Her presence was a significant moment, as she has kept a low profile since the end of the Trump administration.

High-Energy Celebrity Endorsements

The final night of the RNC was marked by high-profile endorsements from celebrities like Hulk Hogan, Kid Rock, and UFC CEO Dana White. Hogan's speech, filled with patriotic fervor, encapsulated Trump's appeal to male voters and vision of restoring order under the former president’s leadership.

Minimal Policy Discussion

Despite the fanfare, policy mentions were sparse. Hogan's remarks summarized the convention's tone, highlighting Trump’s previous accomplishments and portraying him as the solution to current issues without delving into specific plans for a second term.

Why It Matters: The acceptance of the Republican nomination by Trump signifies his continued influence within the party. His speech, filled with attacks and praises, reflects his ongoing political ambitions.

However, the lack of concrete policy discussions and the absence of Project 2025 from the convention’s agenda raise questions about the party’s future direction under Trump’s leadership.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

