CrowdStrike Shares Trim Heavy Losses As Microsoft Announces Resolution Of Global Tech Outage: 'This Is Clearly A Major Black Eye'

U.S. cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. CRWD is attempting to recover sharp premarket losses felt overnight and in the early hours on Friday as an update on its cloud software triggered a global tech outage.

What Happened: A failed update of CrowdStrike's Falcon platform on Thursday night led to widespread disruptions in Microsoft systems, pushing critical global services such as airports, ports, financial institutions and hospitals to a standstill. The issue stemmed from a technical error in the software update, ruling out initial speculation of a hacker attack.

George Kurtz, president and CEO of CrowdStrike, stated on X the company is “actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts.”

Microsoft, which leverages CrowdStrike's services to enhance security for its Azure and Office365 softwares, said the underlying cause of the outage has been resolved.

What It Means For CrowdStrike: “This is clearly a major black eye for CrowdStrike,” Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said in a note Friday, predicting the stock would remain under pressure.

Ives noted that while CrowdStrike will need to ramp up efforts to mitigate damage over time, Wedbush’s positive long-term outlook on CrowdStrike and the cybersecurity sector remains unchanged.

The situation may create opportunities for competitors as companies re-evaluate their cybersecurity strategies and potential legal actions unfold, the analyst said.

Market impact: In premarket trading, shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. were down about 12.9% by 8:30 a.m. ET, after an earlier decline of about 22% around 5 a.m. ET.

Exchange-traded funds with the largest exposure to CrowdStrike Holdings include TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF LRNZ with a 9% allocation, First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF CIBR with an 8% weight, and REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF AIPI with a 7% share.

In the hedge fund sector, Strategy Capital LLC holds a substantial 16.1% weight in CrowdStrike, while Avalon Global Asset Management, managed by Nancy Kukacka, has a 7.6% stake, according to the latest 13F filings.

Business operations in the airline and shipping industries were severely affected, with United Airlines Holdings Inc. UAL, Delta Air Lines Inc. DAL and American Airlines Group Inc. AAL, all temporarily grounding flights due to communication issues.

American Airlines reported at 5 a.m. ET that it had safely reestablished operations.

According to FlightAware.com, Delta, American Airlines and United Airlines canceled 331, 279 and 149 flights respectively, with delays numbering 194, 211 and 164 respectively. In total, 1,071 flights within, into, or out of the United States were canceled this morning.

Other cybersecurity companies gained in premarket trading, capitalizing on CrowdStrike's disruptions.

SentinelOne Inc. S, Palo Alto Networks Inc. PANW and Okta Inc. OKTA saw their shares rise by 6.3%, 2.9%, and 1% respectively.

While Microsoft's Windows systems were impacted, Mac and Linux hosts remained unaffected, as confirmed by CrowdStrike CEO Kurtz. Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL were up 0.9% in premarket trading.

