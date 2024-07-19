Why Hyzon Motors (HYZN) Stock Is Getting Hammered

Loading... Loading...

Hyzon Motors Inc HYZN shares are trading lower by 49.7% to $0.14 during Friday’s session after the company announced a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors to sell 22.5 million shares of its Class A Common Stock and accompanying warrants.

The combined offering price is $0.20 per share and warrant, with the warrants exercisable at $0.30 per share and expiring in five years. The closing is expected around July 22. Hyzon plans to use the approximately $4.5 million gross proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Roth Capital Partners is the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Should I Sell My HYZN Stock?

When deciding to hold on to or sell a stock, investors should consider their time horizon, unrealized gains and total return.

Shares of Hyzon Motors have decreased by 90.64% in the past year. An investor who bought shares of Hyzon Motors at the beginning of the year would take a loss of $0.69 per share if they sold it today. The stock has fallen 60.32% over the past month, meaning an investor who bought shares on Jun. 1 would see a capital loss of $0.42.

Investors may also consider market dynamics. The Relative Strength Index can be used to indicate whether a stock is overbought or oversold. Hyzon Motors stock currently has an RSI of 27.46, indicating oversold conditions.

