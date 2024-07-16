What's Going On With Tesla Stock On Tuesday?

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc TSLA is looking to hire nearly 800 new employees, just three months after CEO Elon Musk ordered the most significant round of layoffs in the company’s history. The stock is trading higher premarket Tuesday.

The job openings have steadily appeared on Tesla’s careers page, with positions ranging from artificial intelligence specialists to service jobs, Bloomberg reports.

Many new positions are related to Tesla’s AI and robotics initiatives, including developing the Optimus humanoid robot and self-driving technology.

Currently, at least 25 job listings are related to self-driving development or Autopilot, and 30 are focused on Optimus. The company is also looking to replenish its customer-facing departments, according to Bloomberg.

Tesla’s rapidly expanding energy storage business is another critical area for growth.

The company has posted several dozen energy-related positions in Palo Alto and Lathrop, California, particularly for its Megapacks and solar products. These roles span from engineering positions to installation jobs.

Price Action: TSLA shares traded higher by 1.16% at $255.56 premarket at the last check on Tuesday.

