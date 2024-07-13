Bill Gates Has 20 Years More To Give Away His Billions, And If You Don't Like It, He Wants You To Donate Yours, Too

Loading... Loading...

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates responded to critics of his philanthropic work, suggesting that they should donate their wealth to causes they believe in, rather than criticizing his donations.

What Happened: Gates, in an interview with The Times, addressed his critics who accuse him of exerting too much power through his philanthropy. He suggested that those who are not satisfied with his actions could also contribute their wealth to lessen his influence.

Gates dismissed criticism from a New York Times article accusing him of controlling scientists through funding and having them "locked up in a cartel." He said he doesn’t see the point of halting crucial research due to discomfort.

"Should we stop our malaria research because some guy felt uncomfortable? Should we make sure it's not funded at all? I mean that's the only piece of flexibility I have."

Gates, who is in the process of donating his wealth through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, expressed his disappointment over the insufficient funding for causes such as malaria research.

He stressed the severe consequences of underfunding, pointing out that 400,000 children die each year from the disease.

Since its establishment in 2000, Gates and his ex-wife Melinda have donated $60 billion to their foundation, making them the second-largest funders of malaria research and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Their philanthropic interests range from infant mortality and infectious diseases to malnutrition and agricultural efficiency.

He plans to transfer almost all his wealth to the foundation within the next 20 years.

"I'll keep 1 per cent, for my tennis racket."

Why It Matters: Gates’ philanthropic efforts have been a topic of discussion for some time. He also believes in using not just technology, but also bringing the focus back on the future of farming. For instance, he highlighted the potential of a lost African grain named Fonio as a sustainable food source.

Among Gates' futuristic efforts toward encouraging power generation is his investment in TerraPower's nuclear projects.

Gates has also been advocating for higher taxes on the wealthy, including himself. These actions reflect his commitment to philanthropy and social causes.

