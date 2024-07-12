Amazon Expands AI Shopping Assistant Rufus to All US Customers As Prime Day Approaches

Loading... Loading...

Amazon.Com Inc AMZN has made Rufus, its AI-powered shopping assistant, available to all U.S. customers in the Amazon Shopping app.

Rufus aims to help users save time and make informed purchase decisions by answering shopping-related questions directly within the app.

The availability coincides with Amazon’s Prime Day 2024 on July 16-17, which will likely accomplish $12.4 billion GMV, up by 12% year-on-year, and $7.9 billion retail sales, an increase of 11% year-on-year.

Since its introduction, Rufus has assisted customers by providing product details, recommendations, and comparisons.

It draws on product listing details, customer reviews, and community Q&As.

Rufus helps customers understand product details by sharing information from product listings, reviews, and community Q&As. Users can ask specific questions and receive detailed answers.

Rufus surfaces products with relevant features based on user queries. Customers use Rufus to compare different products by asking questions.

Rufus also assists with order tracking and history. Rufus can respond to various inquiries, not just shopping.

Earlier in 2024, Amazon launched an AI tool in the mobile app to respond to customer queries about products.

Price Action: AMZN was up 0.30% to $195.63 at the last check on Friday.

