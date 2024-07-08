This Domino's Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Loading...
Loading...
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- B of A Securities analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith upgraded the rating for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG from Underperform to Neutral and announced a price target of $29. SolarEdge shares fell 1.1% to close at $25.05 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen analyst Joseph Giordano upgraded Fortive Corporation FTV from Hold to Buy, while increasing the price target from $75 to $90. Fortive shares gained 0.2% to close at $72.41 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wolfe Research analyst Rod Lache upgraded the rating for Autoliv, Inc. ALV from Peer Perform to Outperform and announced a price target of $133. Autoliv shares fell 1.7% to close at $106.71 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird analyst David Tarantino upgraded Domino’s Pizza, Inc. DPZ from Neutral to Outperform and boosted the price target from $530 to $580. Domino’s shares fell 0.7% to settle at $493.73 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse upgraded the rating for Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a price target of $93. Gilead shares gained 0.2% to close at $66.69 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Check This Out: This Analyst With 87% Accuracy Rate Sees Over 35% Downside In Tesla – Here Are 5 Stock Picks For Last Week From Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in