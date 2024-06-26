What's Going On With GitLab Stock On Wednesday?

GitLab Inc GTLB stock traded higher on Wednesday after the company disclosed that its board amended its severance plan after a periodic review.
The revisions clarified that the board cannot cancel an individual’s equity awards without consideration during a corporate transaction, affecting certain team members and named executive officers.
In June, GitLab reported first-quarter revenue of $169.187 million, beating analyst consensus estimates of $165.887 million. The company reported first-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.03, beating analyst estimates for a loss of $(0.04).
Revenue was up 33% on a year-over-year basis. Customers with more than $5,000 of ARR increased to 8,976, up 21% year-over-year. Customers with more than $100,000 of ARR increased to 1,025, up 35% year-over-year.
GitLab reported operating cash flow of $38.1 million in the first quarter. The company also said it generated $37.4 million of adjusted free cash flow during the quarter. GitLab ended the quarter with approximately $420.3 million in cash.
GitLab expects full-year revenue to be between $733.00 million – $737.00 million versus estimates of $731.67 million. The company expects full-year adjusted EPS of $0.34 – $0.37 versus estimates of $0.21.
Investors can gain exposure to the stock via First Trust Cloud Computing ETF SKYY and Vanguard Information Tech ETF VGT.
Price Action: GTLB shares traded higher by 11.90% at $48.82 at the last check Wednesday.
