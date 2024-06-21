Honda Faces Union-Busting Allegations At Indiana Plant (UPDATED)

Loading... Loading...

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with a statement from Honda.

In an ongoing unionization battle, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has accused Honda Motor Co HMC of violating workers’ rights at its Indiana plant.

What Happened: The NLRB has accused Honda of unlawfully suppressing union organizing efforts at its Greensburg, Indiana factory, Reuters reported on Friday. The accusations include forcing workers to remove United Auto Workers (UAW) stickers from their safety helmets, illegal surveillance of employees, and threatening disciplinary action against union supporters.

The Japanese automaker is charged with violating U.S. labor laws that protect workers’ rights to unionize and advocate for improved working conditions. If Honda does not settle the claims, an administrative judge will hold a hearing in October.

“The allegations of wrongdoing in the complaint are without merit, and Honda looks forward to a hearing. Filing Unfair Labor Practice (ULP) charges is a common tactic used by the union to generate publicity and attention for their organizing campaigns,” a Honda spokesperson told Benzinga in a statement.

Why It Matters: This is the latest in a series of events involving unionization efforts in the auto industry. The UAW has been actively pursuing unionization at various auto plants, including those of Tesla Inc., Hyundai, and Volkswagen, leading to legal actions against these companies.

In January, a group of 33 senators urged Tesla, Honda and 11 other automakers to adopt a neutral stance in the ongoing UAW unionization efforts at U.S. auto plants.

